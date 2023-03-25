Iftar at the Victoria and Albert Museum

A mass iftar program was held in Victoria and Albert, one of the most visited museums in London, the capital of England.

More than 400 people attended the program within the scope of the "Open Iftar" events, which became traditional in the country by the "Ramadan Tent Project".

Speaking to AA, Omar Salha, the founder of the Ramadan Tent Project, said that this year is the 10th anniversary of the project.

Stating that they will organize iftar events during Ramadan in 10 different cities in England in this context, Salha said that London, Birmingham, Manchester and Cambridge are among these cities.

Salha noted that for the first time this year, the biggest iftar that will be held at the famous Shakespeare's Globe theater, Chelsea football team's Stamford Bridge Stadium and Brighton and Hove Albion football club's American Express Community Stadium will be held in London's famous Trafalgar Square.

Stating that they are collecting aid to provide food support to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria with the aid organization Islamic Relief, Salha said, "As the whole Ramadan Tent Project, I would like to say get well soon Turkey and have a blessed Ramadan." used the phrases.

Dowshan Humzah, one of the directors of the Ramadan Tent Project, said: "We turn strangers into friends and create a sense of community." he said.

Explaining that iftar programs will be held in iconic and historical venues, Humzah said, "This year there is an important participation from football clubs. As a result of our cooperation with the Chelsea Foundation and football club, we will organize the first iftar event held in the stadium of a Premier League team." said.

Humzah added that apart from the stadiums of Chelsea and Brighton clubs, iftar programs will be held at the stadiums of Aston Villa and Queen's Park Rangers and Wembley Stadium.