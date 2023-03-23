Surprise Muslims on the streets of London

Coventry Street, one of the busiest streets in London, the capital of England, was decorated with Ramadan lights of 30 thousand bulbs for the first time.

Coventry Street, near the famous Leicester Square in the center of the capital, was illuminated with the concept of Ramadan lights consisting of 30 thousand bulbs.

"Happy Ramadan" was written with lights on the street, which is one of the important tourist attractions of the city.

The lights were inaugurated with a ceremony attended by the Mayor of London, Sadik Khan.

The lighting concept was prepared by the non-profit organization "Ramadan Lights UK", which aims to spread awareness about the month of Ramadan.

The concept of Ramadan lights, made with donations from Muslim organizations and the public, was prepared by Ayşe Desai, who was inspired by Christmas lights.

In addition to Londoners, foreign tourists also showed great interest in the lighting on the street.



The lights will illuminate the street from 17:00 to 01:00 local time every day from today until 23 April.