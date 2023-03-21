Taksim Mosque welcomes Ramadan with ridge

A digital ridge with the inscription "Alhamdulillah" was hung between the minarets of the Taksim Mosque, days before Ramadan.

The Ottoman tradition and heritage of the "Sultan of eleven months" Ramadan began to be hung on mosques.

The ridge raised to the balconies of the Taksim Mosque, which is considered one of the new symbols of Istanbul, was also pulled between two minarets and hung.

Since the ridge with "Alhamdulillah" is digital, it is possible to reflect different messages during the month of Ramadan.

Digital ridges last longer than older ridges.