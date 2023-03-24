Twitter's paid blue tick launched

Twitter has decided to end the verification system that gives blue ticks to important accounts. Twitter will end the verification system with blue checkmarks it gives to accounts it determines to be real and in the public interest, and replace it with a paid system. Checkmarks can now be used by those who want to, through Twitter Blue, for a fee.

Twitter will begin shutting down the system from April 1st. The free checkmarks will be available through Twitter Blue, a subscription service the company launched last year.

Under the previous program, celebrities, officials, journalists, and others deemed important by the company could request verification.

News feeds, fans, parodies and other similar accounts were not getting blue ticks.

CEO Elon Musk introduced Twitter Blue shortly after purchasing Twitter in October, describing it as a way to increase revenue and stop trolls and bots.

The $8 per month service, which also allows users to edit and undo tweets, was quickly withdrawn after copycats multiplied. It was reorganized and put into service in December.

Twitter Verified now available worldwide

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a statement on the subject, "Twitter Approved is now available to the whole world!" made statements.

"Twitter Blue", a paid monthly subscription service that adds a "blue approval badge" to users' accounts, will also provide early access to exclusive new features.

Features include longer tweets, the ability to edit tweets, 1080p video uploads.

The company reported yesterday that it has also received applications for gray approval badges for eligible government accounts and multilateral accounts.

Twitter's approved account system has been in use for 13 years.