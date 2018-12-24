Basaksehir tops Turkish league after week 17

The league leaders on Saturday drew against Alanyaspor with a 1-1 score to increase their points total to 35, six points clear of Galatasaray, Trabzonspor, Kasimpasa and Yeni Malatyaspor.

Galatasaray on Sunday defeated Sivasspor 4-2 to increase their points total to 29. The Lions played a total of five matches within 15 days, including tough opponents like Medipol Basaksehir and Porto.

Trabzonspor also continued their good performance in the league, beating Rizespor 4-1 at home.

Besiktas were left behind to 7th spot with 26 points after a hammering by Kasimpasa on Saturday. Fenerbahce are currently at the 17th place.