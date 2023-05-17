How to screenshot on chromebook... How to take a screenshot on chromebook was one of the curious topics. So how to take a screenshot on chromebook, here are the curious details and explanation with visuals.

Chromebooks have gained popularity as lightweight and affordable laptops that run on the Chrome OS. Taking screenshots on a Chromebook is a fundamental feature that allows users to capture and save images of their screen for various purposes. In this essay, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to take screenshots on a Chromebook, outlining multiple methods to cater to different user preferences and needs.

Keyboard Shortcuts

One of the simplest and quickest ways to take a screenshot on a Chromebook is by using keyboard shortcuts. Chromebooks offer different keyboard shortcuts for capturing the entire screen or a specific portion of it. Follow these steps:

Capture the Entire Screen:

a. Press the "Ctrl" key and the "Show all windows" key (typically located in the top row, between the full screen and brightness keys). The Show all windows key resembles a rectangle with two vertical lines on the right side.

b. A notification will appear in the bottom-right corner of the screen, indicating that the screenshot has been saved.

Capture a Portion of the Screen:

a. Press the "Ctrl," "Shift," and "Show all windows" keys simultaneously.

b. The cursor will transform into a crosshair.

c. Click and drag the crosshair to select the desired area to capture.

d. Release the mouse button to capture the selected portion.

e. A notification will confirm the successful screenshot.

Power and Volume Down Buttons

In addition to keyboard shortcuts, Chromebooks also offer a method similar to capturing screenshots on mobile devices. This method involves using the Power and Volume Down buttons. Here's how to do it:

Capture the Entire Screen:

a. Locate the Power button and the Volume Down button on your Chromebook.

b. Press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons simultaneously.

c. The screen will briefly darken to indicate that the screenshot has been taken.

d. A notification will appear, notifying you of the saved screenshot.

Accessing Screenshots:

Once you have successfully taken a screenshot, you might wonder where it is stored on your Chromebook. Chrome OS saves screenshots in the "Downloads" folder by default. Follow these steps to access your screenshots:

Click on the "Launcher" button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. It resembles a circle with a dot in the center.

Open the "Files" app from the app drawer.

Within the "Files" app, click on the "Downloads" folder in the left sidebar.

Locate the screenshot file, which will typically have a name that includes the date and time of capture.

Advanced Screenshot Options:

Chrome OS provides additional screenshot options to enhance your experience. Here are two noteworthy features:

Annotating Screenshots:

a. After taking a screenshot using any of the methods mentioned earlier, a notification will appear in the bottom-right corner.

b. Click on the notification to open the screenshot in the "Chrome Canvas" app.



c. The "Chrome Canvas" app allows you to annotate the screenshot using various tools, such as pens, highlighters, and text boxes.

d. Once you have finished annotating, click on the "Save" button to save the annotated screenshot.

Taking Screenshots of the Entire Web Page:

a. Open the desired web page in the Chrome browser.

b. Press "Ctrl," "Shift," and "P" keys simultaneously to open the Print dialog.

c. In the Print dialog, click on the "Save as PDF" option.

d. Save the PDF file to the desired location.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 17 Mayıs 2023, 16:41