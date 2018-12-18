Antalya sets Turkey’s daily rainfall record

A district in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya set the country record for most rainfall in a day, according to national weather service on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Turkish State Meteorological Service said that Antalya’s Kemer district received 490,8 kilograms (1082 pounds) precipitation in 24 hours, breaking Turkey’s rainfall record.

The previous record was 466 kg (1027 pounds) precipitation in 24 hours in Marmaris, a district of the Aegean Mugla province, in 1992, the statement added.