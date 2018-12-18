At least 70 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Turkish security forces Tuesday arrested at least 70 suspects in nationwide operations for their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the July 2016 defeated coup.

Anti-terror police arrested 16 suspects in simultaneous operations across central province of Kayseri, said the police sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Among 17 people sought arrest warrants as part of a probe into FETO presence in courthouses, the suspects were accused of contacting with the so-called "imams" of terror group.

Police search is underway for the remaining one.

Meanwhile, police arrested 15 FETO suspects -- including six on active-duty soldiers and six former police officers -- in southeastern Sirnak province.

In an operation in central Sivas province, security forces arrested six people including sergeants and a medical student -- for their suspected terror links.

Separately, police arrested a couple of ex-teachers who were wanted as part of a FETO probe in central Nigde province.

The couple is suspected to be users of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app of terror group.

Another 17 suspects were arrested in northern Tokat province as part of an investigation into FETO presence in judiciary and police.

In northwestern province of Kocaeli, police arrested 16 army officers -- including several on active-duty soldiers -- for suspected terror links.

The arrest came after the prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 20 military personnel.

Police are searching for four others.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.