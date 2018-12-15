Baby bear search for food in the garbage dumps of the city

In the Turkey's Sarikamis, where the world's only migratory bears are found, the bears travel approximately 300-350 kilometers in the summer period and go to the forest area of ​​Artvin's Savsat district.

Here, animals fed with fruits and vegetation return to Sarıkamış forests to hibernate. Despite the cool weather and snowing, bears began to be seen in the garbage dumps in the district center.

Fatih Tur, one of the residents of the neighborhood, said that he saw the bear for the first time and said, "The hungry bears are going down to the district center. I saw it passing by, I was surprised. We had 5 meters between us. We did a selfie with a mobile phone."

After a while the dogs distracted the bear to get away of the region.