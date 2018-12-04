Bodies of 3 irregular migrants found in NW Turkey

The bodies of three people thought to be irregular migrants have been found in separate border villages in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, security sources said on Tuesday.

The body of one migrant – thought to be of Afghan origin – was found in the village of Serem, while the bodies of two other migrants were found in the villages of Akcadam and Adasarhanli, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

All the migrants are thought to have frozen to death, and their bodies were sent to the Istanbul Institution of Forensic Medicine to determine the causes of deaths.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.