Voting procedures held in Turkey and abroad representative offices have come to an end.

The polls are closed and the first results are in after the counts begin.

According to the 40 percent of the ballot boxes opened, President Erdogan seems to have 57 percent of the vote, and Kılıçdaroğlu to 43 percent.

Ratio of opened chests: 40

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: 57

Kemal Kilicdaroglu: 43

Details Coming...

Güncelleme Tarihi: 28 Mayıs 2023, 18:14