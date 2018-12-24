Daesh loses major stronghold in eastern Syria

The YPG/PKK terrorist group has seized control of Hajin city, a major stronghold of the Daesh terrorist group in eastern Syria, according to local sources on Monday.

YPG/PKK captured the city after 10 days of fierce clashes with Daesh terrorists, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

The YPG/PKK campaign was backed by a fierce air bombardment by U.S.-led coalition warplanes, causing massive destruction in the city, the sources said.

Daesh still maintains control of five towns in the countryside of the eastern Deir ez-Zor province and Homs in central Syria.

With the U.S. help, YPG/PKK terrorists are in control of the east of Euphrates River and rural areas in western and eastern Deir ez-Zor. France also provides the terrorist group with artillery support.

Regime forces, meanwhile, maintains control of the western section of Deir ez-Zor.

As of today, YPG/PKK terrorists occupy some 28 percent of the Syrian land.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.