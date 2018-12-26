'Do not expect justice from UN,' says Erdogan

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that no justice should be expected from the UN.

"Do not expect anything like justice from the UN Security Council and the United Nations, do not search for it, there is no such thing [there]," Erdogan said at an award ceremony for Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TUBITAK) and Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA).

Erdogan said that Muslims are not given the right to speak about their issues and international problems at the UN Security Council.

"The fact that the Islamic world, which has a population of 1.7 billion, does not have a permanent member in the UN Security Council as a result of this irregularity,” he added.

The Turkish president went on to say that this is the reason he calls for reforms in the UN Security Council under his slogan "the world is bigger than five."

"The world is bigger than five" is a famous slogan repeatedly used by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to criticize the five permanent UN Security Council members -- China, France, Russia, the U.K. and the U.S.

Last Mod: 26 Aralık 2018, 16:44