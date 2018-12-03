Erdogan's promised university opens in Sudan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's promise to open a university in Sudan has been fulfilled by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) of Turkey.

According to a statement issued by UHS on Monday, the university, named UHS Niyala Health Services Academy, was inaugurated by Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir following an official ceremony.

The statement reminded that Erdogan had given a speech in Sudan's Khartoum University in late 2017, where he promised that Turkey would open a university.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bashir said that the academy would play a critical role in meeting the health needs of the Sudanese people. He thanked Erdogan, Turkish government and people of Turkey and Sudan for their support.

Prof. Dr. Hasan Huseyin Eker, UHS' Director for Africa Health Studies Application and Research Center, said that the main objective of the school was to contribute to Sudan in terms of producing highly qualified health personnel.

Eker said that the service quality would further increase once the number of educated people was higher. "Our school, without pursuing any kind of self-interest or looking for a profit, aims to be part of the geography of love," he said.

Mesut Ikiz, the director of the UHS Niyala Health Services Academy, said that the school became operational as of 2018-2019 academic year, noting that there was a huge demand from the Sudanese students.

He said that the students would go through an intense education period while learning Turkish and taking field lessons in Arabic. "They will be raised as qualified personnel in UHS Niyala Health Services Academy, where they will find the opportunity to transform theory into practice," he added.

The statement also included the evaluation of Prof. Dr. Cevdet Erdol, the rector of the UHS. He said that Sudan was part of the "geography of love" and had a special status in Turkish-African ties.

Erdol said that Turkey would always stand by brotherly Sudan without looking for self-interest, despite the isolation policies by the Western countries.

"Turkey has continuously helped to break Sudan's isolation and loneliness. In these days when the future of Sudan is being shaped, we take part in all works necessary for Sudan to stand up again. We have been able to fulfill President Erdogan's promise within just a year," he said.