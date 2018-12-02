Erdogan, Trump meet on G20 sidelines in Argentina

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Argentina on Saturday.

The closed-door meeting between two leaders, which lasted 50 minutes, was held on the sidelines of the G20 Leader's Summit in the capital Buenos Aires.

This was the second time Erdogan and Trump met in Argentina's capital on the G20 sidelines.

On Friday, before the special session -- entitled Fair and Sustainable Future -- of the summit, Turkish president had a brief chat with Trump.

Ahead of their meeting, Erdogan and Trump posed for a photo with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Erdogan also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Argentina's President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires.