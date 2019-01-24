Erdogan voices support for Venezuelan President Maduro

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced solidarity with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro early Thursday after Washington recognized opposition-controlled National Assembly's President Juan Guaido as interim president.

Erdogan said: “Maduro brother, stand tall, Turkey stands with you, Erdogan tells President Nicolas Maduro by telephone,” according to Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin's on Twitter.

Kalin shared the #WeAreMADURO hashtag to show solidarity on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday support for Guaido.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has slammed the decision and said his country was cutting off diplomatic relations with the U.S., giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

Maduro made the announcement while speaking to supporters who gathered at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Caracas.