Greetings from Taksim to Masjid al-Aqsa

The digital banner on Taksim Mosque reads "Greetings to Al-Aqsa Mosque" due to the recent raid by Israeli forces on the mosque.

Ottoman tradition and heritage banners for Ramadan continue to decorate mosques, including Taksim Mosque, which is considered one of Istanbul's new symbols.

The Israeli police's use of disproportionate force, including sound bombs, rubber-coated bullets, and batons, against Muslims at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for two consecutive nights had escalated tensions and led to unrest.

The Israeli army had announced that a series of rockets were launched from Lebanon into the northern regions of the country, and warning sirens were activated. The Israeli Foreign Ministry had reported that 34 rockets were fired in the attack. The Israeli army had also announced that three mortar shells were fired from Lebanon into Israel's north in the evening hours.

The Red Crescent emergency services had reported that an Israeli was lightly injured by shrapnel during the attacks, and one person was injured while taking shelter.

Israel had blamed Hamas for the rocket attacks, stating that the group's elements in Lebanon were responsible. Israel had also announced an attack on Gaza in the evening hours, and in response, rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel.