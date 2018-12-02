Khashoggi murder is world's issue, says Erdogan

The murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is not an issue of Turkey but of the whole world, said Turkish president Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference at G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey has never seen the Khashoggi's murder as a political issue.

"For us, this incident is a vicious murder and will remain so," said Erdogan.

Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

The Saudi government changed its story on the murder, first denying it took place, then suggesting it was accidental and finally referring to it as a rogue operation.

Turkey has called for the extradition of the killers for trial in Turkey where the crime took place.

The Turkish leader said that Ankara mobilized all efforts since the beginning of the brutal killing of Khashoggi.

Despite repeated denials from the Saudi authorities, the killing was revealed thanks to Ankara's "determined stance", he added.

He stressed that neither Islamic world nor the international community would be satisfied until revealing of all those responsible for murder of the journalist.

Erdogan said Turkey has never intended to harm Saudi Arabia or Saudi royal family.

"We believe that it will also be in the interest of Saudi Arabia to clarify all aspects of the murder and prosecute all perpetrators," said the president.

- Situation in Yemen

On Yemen, Erdogan said the crisis in the war-torn country must be resolved urgently.

"The pain of Yemeni people must be finished as soon as possible. The independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Yemen should definitely be protected," Erdogan stressed.

An estimated 8.4 million people in Yemen are at risk of severe famine and more than 22 million people, or 75 percent of the population, are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Impoverished Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni Arab allies launched a military campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen and shoring up the country’s Saudi-backed government.

The war has resulted in a collapsed economy and a cholera outbreak that has affected over 1.1 million people.

Riyadh has repeatedly accused the Houthis of acting as a proxy force for Iran, Saudi Arabia’s arch-foe in the region.