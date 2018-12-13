Pakistan offers sympathy to Turkey in wake of crash

Pakistan on Thursday offered its condolences to Turkey over a deadly train crash in the capital Ankara.

"Pakistan’s government and people condole over the loss of precious lives, and pray for the early recovery of those injured in tragic accident of high-speed train in Ankara today," the Embassy of Pakistan to Turkey wrote on Twitter.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the brotherly people of Turkey, victims of the accident and bereaved families," it added.

At least nine people were killed and 47 others injured early Thursday when a high-speed train crashed into a pilot engine traveling along the same rails.

The train was en route to Konya in central Turkey.

After the crash, a pedestrian overpass also collapsed onto some of the train cars.