‘PKK in Iraq doesn’t find support against Turkey’

The terrorist group PKK did not find any support in Iraq’s Sinjar district when it wanted to stage a demonstration against Turkey, according to an Ezidi leader.

Haider Saso, secretary-general of Iraq's Ezidi Democratic Party, told Anadolu Agency that the terrorists tried to gather people on the streets to protest against Turkey, after the country conducted airstrikes on PKK targets in the region.

As long as Ezidis keep distance from the PKK terrorists, they could not stage a demonstration, Saso added.

He stressed that the terror group was a reason for the Turkish airstrikes and called on the terrorists to leave the region.

"The PKK has to leave our region quickly," Saso said.

He also called on Iraqi central government in Baghdad to prevent PKK violations in Sinjar and come to terms with Turkish authorities to resolve the issue.

"4 PKK terrorists knocked on our door and wanted us to attend a demonstration against Turkey. We didn’t know what to do," said an Ezidi citizen, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He added that several people participated in the demonstration out of fear, and noted that they could only gather 30 people.

On Thursday, the Turkish Armed Forces dealt a heavy blow to the PKK terror group in Sinjar and Mt. Karajak regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.