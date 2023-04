President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made statements at the "Iftar with Retired People" program held in Ankara.

Highlights from President Erdogan's statements are as follows:

"This is called the politics of oppression and blood.

The attacks must stop.

Turkey can never remain silent and unresponsive to these attacks.

My Palestinian brothers and sisters are not alone, Masjid al-Aqsa is our red line."