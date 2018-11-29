Terror-hit mosque to be reopened in 2019 

A Turkish mosque damaged by PKK terror attacks in the southeastern Diyarbakir province will reopen for worship next year.

Many of the historic sites in the province were severely damaged during attacks by PKK terror group.

The renovation of Fatih Pasha, the first Ottoman mosque in Diyarbakir, will be completed by the end of this year.

The mosque also known as Kursunlu (Lead-Domed Mosque) was constructed by an Ottoman governor, Biyikli Mehmet Pasha, in 1516.

"This beautiful work of art will be as close to the original as possible," Abdullah Ciftci, Sur Governor, told Anadolu Agency.

In late 2015, Turkish security forces completely cleared PKK terrorists from Sur district of the province where approximately 4,500 families had to leave their homes due to terror attacks.

A total of 494 shops and offices have been rebuilt and the construction of nearly 50 traditional Diyarbakir houses is also currently underway.

Over 40,000 people have been killed in more than 30 years of PKK attacks. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the EU.