Turkey condemns car bombing in southeastern Iran

Turkey condemned an attack on Thursday in Iran’s southeastern city of Chabahar which killed at least two people and wounded 27 others.

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack against the police headquarters which resulted in loss of lives and left many others wounded," the Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the wounded and convey our condolences to the people and Government of Iran," the statement added.

Provincial governor Rahmdel Bamri told local media a booby-trapped vehicle attempted to enter a police headquarters in the city.

However, the bomb went off at the entrance of the facility after security guards intercepted the vehicle.