Turkey continues fight against Daesh in November

Security forces arrested at least 169 Daesh suspects across Turkey in November, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.

The courts remanded 37 of the suspects in custody following multiple operations carried out mainly in the provinces of Istanbul, Adana, Mersin, Gaziantep, Kilis, Diyarbakir, Sakarya and Samsun.

Also, the forces confiscated a large number of documents and digital material in the counter-terror operations.

Twenty-four suspects were arrested on Nov. 5 in simultaneous operations in 11 provinces, as part of a probe on the terror group’s international financial activities.

A court in Diyarbakir remanded in custody 15 Daesh terrorists while nine others were released under judicial control. But prosecutors filed an appeal to re-arrest eight of them and fresh warrants were issued.

The suspects are accused of transferring money to the terror group in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Indonesia, and Libya.

Also seized during the operation were nearly $580,000 and €5,285 ($6,042), over 1 million Turkish liras ($187,585) and 124,800 Syrian pounds ($242) in cash, along with 36 cellphones, 18 computers, and 10 hard disks.

Seperately in the Black Sea province of Trabzon, a so-called senior Daesh member and his wife were arrested. While his wife was released the suspect was remanded in custody.

In Samsun, another province in the region, the anti-terror teams of the Turkish Police arrested two Iraqi nationals as part of an operation against the Daesh terror group.

To date, at least 319 people have lost their lives in Daesh terror attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings as well as rocket and gun attacks.