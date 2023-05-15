Turkey election results... The results of the Presidential and Parliamentary elections held in Turkey on Sunday, May 14, 2023, have been announced.

According to unofficial figures, the winner of the parliamentary elections in Turkey was the "People's Alliance" formed by the AK Party and MHP. The alliance won more than 50 percent of the parliament with 322 seats.

The percentage of votes received by the presidential candidates in the elections was also determined.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the opposition candidate that many misleading polling companies claim will win the election in the first round, received 5 points less votes than Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has ruled the country for 22 years and is loved by the people.

Polling stations across Türkiye closed on Sunday as voting in the country's presidential and parliamentary elections ended at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes were set up for voters in the country.

Every voter cast two ballots, one for the president and the other for parliamentarians, both of whom will serve five-year terms.

Ballot counting has begun to determine the outcome of a three-way race between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew on Thursday.

More than 30 political parties and over 150 independent parliamentary candidates competed in the elections.

There were five multiparty blocs in the running: the People's Alliance, Nation Alliance, Ancestral Alliance, Labor and Freedom Alliance, and Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.

Who won the elections in Turkey?

The results of the Presidential elections in Turkey were as follows:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan 49.34 percent

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu 45.00 percent

Sinan Ogan 5.3 percent

Güncelleme Tarihi: 15 Mayıs 2023, 14:01