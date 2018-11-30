Turkey, Erdogan voice of conscience for Muslim world’

The leader of the largest party in Malaysia’s ruling coalition and its next prime minister praised Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency, in which he also discussed the political situation in both the world at large and his own country.

“Turkey, and specifically its president, has emerged as the voice of conscience for the Muslim world and also for developing countries,” said Anwar Ibrahim, head of Malaysia's People’s Justice Party, and set to be its prime minister in two years' time.

Referring to the causes of the Palestinians and the persecuted Rohingya of Myanmar, he said: “When it comes to justice, he [Erdogan] doesn’t compromise."

He added: “The number of migrants from Syria [in Turkey], which you cannot ignore, has topped 3.5 million people -- no country in the world has a leadership that shows so much empathy for the poor, for the oppressed.”

Blasting the U.S. move last year to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, he said the country lacks concern for “the issues of justice and the deprivation of basic amenities.”

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

The U.S. move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital attracted widespread international condemnation.