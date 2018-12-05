Turkey expects ‘solidarity’ from NATO: Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday said his country is “one of the largest contributors to NATO” and “expects solidarity”.

“Transatlantic bond is key to #NATO and to our collective security,” Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is in Brussels to attend NATO Foreign Ministers meeting, said in a Twitter message.

“As one of the largest contributors to NATO missions and operations, #Turkey expects solidarity from the #Alliance in all issues,” Cavusoglu added.

In the first day of NATO meeting, Cavusoglu attended sessions titled “Georgia and Ukraine”, and “Transatlantic Security”. The Turkish minister also met separately with his German, Icelandic, Spanish, Italian and Romanian counterparts.

On the second day of the meeting, Cavusoglu will attend sessions titled “Western Balkans” and “Afghanistan - Resolute Support Mission”.