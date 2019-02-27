Turkey kicks off largest navy drill in its history

Turkey is holding the largest navy drill in its history with over 100 vessels on all three seas surrounding the country.

The four-day drill, dubbed "Blue Homeland 2019," began Wednesday with the participation of 103 navy ships in the Black Sea, the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Blue Homeland 2019

MUGLA, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 27: A Sikorsky SH-60 Seahawk flies over frigates deployed at Aegean Sea within 'Blue Homeland 2019' military exercise offshore Mugla, Turkey on February 27, 2019. Blue Homeland 2019 is organised by Turkish Naval Force being first simultaneous naval exercises, hosting 103 vessels, at all three seas surrounding the country in history of the Republic. ( Mustafa Çiftçi - Anadolu Agency )

The flotilla included 13 frigates, 6 corvettes, 16 assault boats, and 7 submarines, 7 mine hunting vessels, 14 patrol boats, as well as other navy vessels.

The drill was planned six months in advance in line with NATO rules and regulations.

The drill is coordinated by the Naval War Center Command and will last through March 2.

Written By Ali Balli and Sahin Oktay