Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists

Turkish security forces neutralized at least four more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Three PKK terrorists attempting to launch attacks were identified through reconnaissance and surveillance missions in northern Iraq's Zap region and neutralized in an operation by Turkish commandos, the ministry said on Twitter.

In a separate operation, Turkish commandos in northern Syria also neutralized one YPG/PKK terrorist, who was attempting to carry out an attack in the Operation Peace Spring area.

Turkish authorities use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

Terrorist groups, particularly the YPG/PKK, try to infiltrate and mount attacks in these areas to disturb the peace and stability restored by Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

AA