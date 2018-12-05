Turkey 'neutralizes' 515 PKK terrorists in 2018 autumn

Turkish security forces neutralized 515 YPG/PKK terrorists over the last three months in counterterrorism operations at home and abroad.

“Neutralize” is the word Turkish authorities often use in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30, 17 security guards were martyred in YPG/PKK terror attacks.

The attacks also left three civilians dead and six others injured.

Nearly 1,400 PKK suspects -- including former deputy and mayors of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), an opposition party in Turkish parliament, -- were detained during anti-terror operations across Turkey. A total of 347 suspects were jailed.