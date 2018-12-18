Turkey remands in custody 118 FETO-linked soldiers

An Istanbul court on Tuesday remanded in custody 118 suspects as part of a probe into the terror group's infiltration of the Turkish army.

The on-duty soldiers were remanded in custody for "being a member of an armed terrorist organization", said judicial sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.