Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Turkey's benchmark stock index rose 0.52 percent or 467.77 points to open at 90,518.87 points on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 1.91 percent to close the day at 90,051.10 points with a daily trading volume of 6.1 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 5.3530 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 5.3520.

The euro/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 6.0990, versus 6.0810 at the last close. One British pound traded for 6.7720 Turkish liras, as the GBP/TRY exchange rate was 6.7690 by market close on Wednesday.

The price of Brent oil dropped to $60.45 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday, versus $60.84 on Wednesday's closing.

Turkey's Central Bank on Thursday will hold the last Monetary Policy Committee Meeting, which will determine the interest rates of this year.