Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up nearly 1.5 pct at close

Turkey's benchmark stock index increased by 1.48 percent to close at 91,386.52 points on Thursday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 90,518.87 points and gained 1,335.42 points from Wednesday's close of 90,051.10 points.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate declines 5.3360 at close, down from Wednesday's close of 5.3520.

The euro/lira rate also increased at close; 6.0700 versus 6.0810 at the previous close.

One British pound was traded for 6.7770 Turkish liras, while the GBP/TRY rate was 6.7690 at close on Wednesday.

In Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, the price of one ounce of gold was around $1,242.70 by market close, down from $1,244.65 a day ago.

Brent crude oil price was $59.95 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) Thursday, versus $60.15 at previous close.