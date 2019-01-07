Turkey's Competition Board investigating Google

Turkey's competition authority has started investigating claims that search engine giant Google uses abusive practices to make conditions difficult for other businesses.

"The preliminary research was concluded by the Competition Board on Google," an official announcement said on Monday.

The claim, which was found serious and sufficient by the board, said Google abuses its dominant position with algorithm updates for public search services and Adwords ads, the announcement read.

The investigation includes Turkish Google Reklamcilik ve Pazarlama Ltd., Google International LLC, Google LLC, Google Ireland Ltd., and Alphabet Inc., it added.

