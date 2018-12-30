Turkey sends howitzers to Syria border

Military convoy carrying howitzers sent to Gaziantep as part of reinforcing Syrian border

Turkey sent military reinforcements to its southern Gaziantep province near Syrian border on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency correspondent in the area.

A military convoy carrying howitzers first arrived in Hatay province then in Gaziantep as part of Turkey's recent military reinforcements ahead of a possible counter-terrorism operation in northern Syria.

Turkey has been reinforcing its military presence on the border with Syria since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signaled that Ankara will soon launch a cross-border operation against the terrorist YPG/PKK in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Ankara has successfully carried out two similar military operations in northern Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

