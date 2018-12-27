Turkey was Russian tourists' top destination in 2018

Turkey was the most popular foreign destination for Russian tourists in 2018, with visitor numbers rising 25 percent, said a trade group on Wednesday.

The overall Russian tourist flow grew 8 percent in 2018 compared to the previous year, Maya Lomidze, head of the Russian Association of Tour Operators, told a news conference in Moscow.

This growth was ensured thanks to high demand for tours to several countries, including Turkey, she said.

"The tourist flow to Turkey grew 25 percent this year. The number one destination in 2018 was Turkey," she added.

Other popular destinations for Russian tourists include Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, and France.

Lomidze stressed that visa-free travel and short-terms flights are among the most important factors when Russia tourists choose their destination.

