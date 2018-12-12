Turkey will start operation east of Euphrates in Syria in a 'few days'

Turkey will start an operation east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria in a "few days" President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, a move that could further complicate relations with the United States.

"We will start the operation to clear the East of the Euphrates from separatist terrorists in a few days. Our target is never U.S. soldiers," Erdoğan said in a speech.

The YPG is the armed wing of the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which is the Syrian offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.