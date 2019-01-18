Turkey won't stop until it drains terror from Syria

Turkey won’t stop until it eradicates the terrorists from neighboring Syria, said the head of Turkey’s presidential communications on Friday.

“We won't stop until we drain the terrorist swamp next door. We won’t rest until justice is served,” presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter

“Terrorists have kills more than 2,000 innocent people in Turkey since 2015. Many of those attacks were planned in northern Syria. The Turkish people suffered more than their fair share,” Altun added.

Turkey has said it will soon launch a counter-terrorist operation in northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River, targeting the terrorist PKK/YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people. The PYD/YPG is the group's Syrian branch.

Altun also posted a video ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receiving Lindsey Graham, a senior U.S. senator, at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The video shows scenes from some of the 100-plus terror attacks by the PKK/YPG, Daesh and FETO terror groups Turkey has suffered since July 2015, attacks which have killed over 2,000 innocent Turkish people.

Attacks on Turkey shown in video

The attacks on Turkey recounted in the video include:

- Dec.10, 2016: Attack in Istanbul by PKK-affiliated TAK terrorist group kills 46, injures 148

- Oct. 10, 2015: Daesh attack in Ankara kills 109, injures over 500

- July 15, 2016: Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) coup attempt leaves 251 people dead, injures over 2,200, mainly in Ankara and Istanbul

- July 20, 2015: Daesh attack in southern Sanliurfa province kills 34, injures 70

- March 13, 2016: PKK-affiliated TAK attack in Ankara kills 38, injures 125

- March 19, 2016: Daesh attack in Istanbul kills 5, injures 46

- July 7, 2016: TAK attack in Istanbul kills 11, injures 36

- Aug. 17, 2016: PKK attack in eastern Van province kills 4, injures 72

- Aug. 18, 2016: TAK attack in eastern Elazig province kills 5, injures 127

- Dec. 17, 2016: TAK attack in central Kayseri province kills 14 dead, injures 56

- Jan. 22, 2018: PKK/YPG rocket attacks in southern Hatay province kill one, injure 48

- Dec. 19, 2016: Mevlut Mert Altintas, off-duty police officer linked to FETO, assassinates Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov