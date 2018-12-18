‘Turkey would back UN plan for new Syrian constitution’

Turkey supports an anticipated UN plan to form a commission on Syria to rewrite the war-torn country's constitution, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

"We have opened a final window of opportunity for a political solution in Syria," Cavusoglu told Turkey’s parliament in a speech laying out Ankara’s foreign policy priorities.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on protesters with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others have been displaced, according to UN officials.

Reiterating Turkey’s resolve to fight terrorist organizations, including the PKK and YPG, Cavusoglu underlined that Ankara had never taken Kurds as an enemy.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.