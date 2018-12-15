Turkey’s planned operation gives hope to Syrians

As Turkey prepares to launch an anti-terror operation east of the Euphrates River, Syrians living in the southeastern Turkish province of Sanliurfa have started hoping of the day when they will return to their homeland.

On Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that within days Turkey would launch an operation in Syria, east of the Euphrates, near Turkey’s borders, to clear the region of PKK/YPG terrorists.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Vail Abut, a resident of Syria’s Tal Abyad living in Turkey’s Akcakale district, said he is pleased by Erdogan’s statement regarding the expected military operation.

“We expect Turkish army to clear the region, located east of the Euphrates, of terrorists as soon as possible. The day, when our soil is cleared of terrorists, we would return to our homes with Allah’s will,” Abut said.

Dozens of people in Tal Abyad had to flee to Akcakale district of Sanliurfa province due to the pressure and violence of YPG/PKK terror group. They have been living in Turkey for around three years.

Abut said his relatives near Raqqah were ready to give support to the operation expected to be launched by the Turkish military.

Hamed Halit, another Tal Abyad resident, also voiced his support for the planned operation.

“We are ready to extend support to them [Turkish military], if they need it after the launch of the operation,” Halit said.

“YPG/PKK terror group seized our homes and lands by force. We’ve started dreaming of returning to our home with [Turkish president] Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement.”

“Only Erdogan defends our rights,” he said.

Previously, Turkey launched two successful anti-terror operations since 2016 to foil the formation of a “terror corridor” along Turkey’s border.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.