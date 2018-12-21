Turkish Airlines inks deal with India’s IndiGo

Turkish Airlines and IndiGo, India’s largest domestic carrier, on Friday signed a codeshare and mutual cooperation agreement.

Under the pact, Turkey's national flag carrier will offer new destinations in India as marketing carrier on Indian airlines-operated flights, while IndiGo customers will be able to reach many European destinations through Turkish Airlines’ network, according to a Turkish Airlines statement.

IndiGo was the first Indian carrier to offer flights to Turkey, said Bilal Eksi, Turkish Airlines' CEO.

"We believe this will be a great opportunity to improve our cooperation with our new codeshare partner IndiGo, which will provide new services and destinations for our passengers traveling to and from India,” Eksi said.

Rahul Bhatia, the director of IndiGo, said the "strategic" partnership using Turkish Airlines’ network will expand the choices of IndiGo's customers for journeys beyond Istanbul.

"It will become possible for our customers to book itineraries into many cities in Europe on IndiGo, using Turkish Airlines and experiencing their renowned in-flight service,” Bhatia said.