Turkish jets destroyed munition depots and shelters used by the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

On Twitter, the ministry wrote that the Turkish Armed Forces launched airstrikes in the regions of Hakurk, Zap, Avasin-Basyan, and Gara.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.