Turkish army ‘neutralizes’ 10 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish military “neutralized” 10 PKK terrorists in airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the airstrikes were carried out in Gara and Hakurk regions on Saturday and Sunday.

The terrorists were plotting attack on Turkish bases, the post said.

It added that shelters and caves belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.