Turkish Cypriot leader meets UN envoy on Cyprus talks

Mustafa Akinci and Jane Holl Lute hold 'detailed and fruitful' meeting 

Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci held on Monday a "detailed and fruitful" meeting with the UN special envoy on Cyprus talks.

The meeting between Akinci and Jane Holl Lute at the presidential place in Lefkosa, -- which was closed to press -- lasted for around two hours. 

Speaking after the meeting, Turkish Cypriot presidential spokesman Baris Burcu said both sides held a “detailed and fruitful meeting” and will meet again on Tuesday. 

 Lute, who arrived on the island for consultations with both sides as part of the resumption of Cyprus talks, held a meeting with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday. 

Cyprus has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including the latest initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and Britain collapsing last year.

The UN has sought a peace deal to unite Cyprus under a federal umbrella that could also define the future of Europe's relations with Turkey, a key player in the conflict. 

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks, and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

