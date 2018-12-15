Turkish FM meets Qatari state officials in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday met Qatari state officials on the sidelines of 18th Doha Forum that began on Saturday.

Cavusoglu held talks with Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi and State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi in the capital Doha.

The Turkish minister and Qatari officials discussed regional and bilateral cooperation between the two countries, according to diplomatic sources.

Earlier, Cavusoglu held separate meetings with Crimean Tatar leader Mustafa Abdulcemil Kirimoglu and UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to discuss the condition of Crimean Tatars and recent developments in Syria.

During his stay in Doha, Cavusoglu is also expected to have a bilateral meeting with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The 18th Doha Forum plans to tackle various issues and challenges facing the international community.

In addition to political concerns, the forum's agenda will also focus on issues pertaining to the economy, commerce, media, human rights, water and food security, energy, and the future of the Middle East.