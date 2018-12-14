Turkish FM to attend int’l forum in Qatar this weekend

Turkey's foreign minister will visit Qatar to attend 18th Doha Forum on Dec. 15-16, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu “is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the margins of his visit,” the statement said.

Established in 2000, the two-day forum gathers leaders in policy to build innovative and action driven networks.

This year the forum will discuss “Shaping Policy in an Interconnect World” under four themes such as security, peace and mediation, economic development, as well as trends and transitions.