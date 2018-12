Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will attend the 25th meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council in Milan on Thursday and Friday.

In a Wednesday statement the Foreign Ministry said: "In the meeting, current threats and challenges in the OSCE geography will be discussed along with exchange of views on how to respond to these."

Cavusoglu will also hold bilateral talks with his counterparts.