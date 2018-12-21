Turkish FM welcomes US withdrawal decision from Syria

Ankara welcomes the U.S. decision to withdraw its troops from Syria, Turkish foreign minister said on Friday.

"With regards to withdrawal decision of the U.S. ... from Syria, we welcome the decision," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Maltese counterpart Carmelo Abela in the capital Valletta.

Turkey fully supports the territorial integrity of Syria, he added.

Cavusoglu further asserted that Turkey has been fighting Daesh "for many years."

"We believe that Daesh is defeated but still we should be very vigilant because Daesh and other radical groups are still on the ground," he said.

Cavusoglu also said he and other Turkish officials have already been in touch with U.S. officials "at different levels" on the issue.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday ordered all of the U.S. forces in Syria to withdraw from the country, saying Daesh's defeat was his sole reason for being in the war-torn country.

The U.S. began its air campaign in Syria in 2014, deploying troops to the country to assist in the anti-Daesh fight alongside local partners the year after.

Reports have suggested U.S. forces will leave within 60 to 100 days.