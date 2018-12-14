Turkish foundation to award real-life heroes

Turkey's Diyanet Foundation (TDV) will award real-life compassionate heroes from across the world in 2019.

In a statement on Friday, the foundation said this was the fifth iteration of the awards.

The foundation is receiving stories on iyilikodulleri@tdv.org till Dec. 31. The International Benevolence Awards will be announced in March after the decision of a jury.

Last year, eight stories of compassion were awarded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mehmet Savas Polat, general director of TDV, said they were aiming to share unheard stories of compassion with the public with the aim to create a domino-effect in the society.

Details about the awards and exemplary stories of benevolence can be found at www.uluslararasiiyilikodulleri.com website.

Last Mod: 14 Aralık 2018, 16:33