Turkish, Pakistani groups open schools in Syria

A Turkish governor’s office and a Pakistani organization have opened nine schools in Azaz, Syria, on Thursday.

In line with a protocol signed in coordination with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the governor’s office in Kilis and Pakistan-based Baitussalam Welfare Trust opened the schools consisting with 130 classrooms in al-Iman camp.

Provincial Directorate of National Education in Kilis provided desks, tables, blackboards and heaters, while the Istanbul-based Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) provided playgrounds.

AFAD’s vice president Ismail Palakoglu told Anadolu Agency that Turkey has helped Syrians living in areas cleared of terrorism, with Turkish operations, for eight years.

Palakoglu added that efforts were ongoing with support of public institutions and NGOs in the country.

The deputy governor of Kilis, Hakan Yavuz Erdogan, said 10,000 students were going to be educated in camps when the project is completed.